Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police found a man dead at a Southwest business late Monday night.

According to police, the man was a technician who was doing work on the roof of a sporting goods business but had not returned home.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 6500 block of Slide Road for a welfare check. Lubbock police and Lubbock firefighters entered the business and found the man’s body inside, police said.

Investigators believe foul play was not involved.

