Man indicted after reportedly hitting LPD officer with vehicle

Matthew Plank, 44
Matthew Plank, 44(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of hitting an LPD officer with a vehicle.

Just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2022, police were called to the 2300 block of 51st St. for reports of squatters in an apartment. 44-year-old Matthew Plank was reportedly sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a police report. While officers approached the apartment, he reversed out of his parking space before putting the vehicle in drive, and driving toward an officer at a “high rate of speed.”

Plank reportedly struck the officer with his vehicle before attempting to leave the parking lot. There was a short police chase before Plank was stopped and arrested.

EMS was called for the officer and he was taken to UMC with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Plank on an a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Online records show he is currently not in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock

