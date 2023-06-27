Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover near 114th and Quaker
Emergency crews responding to rollover in south Lubbock
Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.
Over 2,000 in southwest Lubbock experience power outage Monday
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in South Lubbock Co. Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
The man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn is a free man as prosecutors ask for...
KCBD Investigates: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail
Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe