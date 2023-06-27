Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover near 114th and Quaker
Emergency crews responding to rollover in south Lubbock
Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.
Over 2,000 in southwest Lubbock experience power outage Monday
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in South Lubbock Co. Monday morning

Latest News

Trump responds to audio on classified docs
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
49th and Avenue L
LPD responds to shots fired near 49th Street and Avenue L
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten