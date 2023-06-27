Teacher forced student to eat his own vomit, documents say
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) - One Indiana teacher has voluntarily surrendered her teaching license after being caught on video forcing a child to eat his own vomit.
It allegedly happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg.
Police were first contacted in April about a report that a student had been mistreated during lunch.
Surveillance video of the February incident was found through a search warrant.
According to documents, video shows an instructor handing the 7-year-old boy a spoon and ordering him to eat some of his own vomit off a tray.
He does. Then he is told to clean it up.
Five staff members have been charged with neglect of a dependent or failure to report. Only two of them were licensed teachers.
The Department of Education has filed a complaint to revoke the license of the second teacher involved.
The other employees were either fired or resigned.
