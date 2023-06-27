Texas nurse who injected daughter with insulin to fake diabetes pleads guilty

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston, Texas woman who faked a diabetes diagnosis for her child pleaded guilty on Tuesday before she was set to go to trial.

Ellen Rupp-Jones pleaded guilty to charges of injury to a child, exploitation of a child and aggravated assault. Online judicial records show she accepted an eight-year deferred adjudication sentence.

According to an affidavit, a doctor said that because Rupp-Jones was a nurse, she had access to fast-acting insulin and glucagon, which allowed her to raise and lower her daughter’s insulin level.

Ellen Rupp-Jones (KWTX)

As of June 26, the child has been out of her mother’s care for four years while eating a normal diet, and has reportedly not needed diabetic treatment.

Rupp-Jones first appeared on KLTV, as part of a fundraiser to buy a diabetes alert dog for her seven-year-old daughter.

Three days later, KLTV reported the daughter had received a dog to be trained to be a D.A.D.

Child Protective Services documents allege Rupp-Jones has Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a person acts as if someone else suffers from an illness.

Rupp-Jones was arrested in 2019.

