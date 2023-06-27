Tuesday morning top stories: Texas heat wave continues
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas heat wave to continue
- The extreme heat that has affected Texas for more than two weeks is spreading
- Roughly 45 million people from Arizona to Alabama are under excessive heat warning or advisories today
City council meeting protest
- Activists are calling for a peaceful sit-in over requests for a proclamation recognizing June as pride month
- The meeting starts at 1:30 this afternoon at Citizens Tower
Club Q shooter sentenced
- The man who killed five people during the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was sentenced to five life sentences with no parole
- Anthony Lee Aldrich could still face federal hate crime charges
