Tuesday morning top stories: Texas heat wave continues

Texas heat wave to continue

The extreme heat that has affected Texas for more than two weeks is spreading

Roughly 45 million people from Arizona to Alabama are under excessive heat warning or advisories today

Check today’s forecast: FIRST ALERT: DANGEROUS EXTREME HEAT

City council meeting protest

Activists are calling for a peaceful sit-in over requests for a proclamation recognizing June as pride month

The meeting starts at 1:30 this afternoon at Citizens Tower

You can stream the meeting online here

Club Q shooter sentenced

The man who killed five people during the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was sentenced to five life sentences with no parole

Anthony Lee Aldrich could still face federal hate crime charges

Full story here: Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant

