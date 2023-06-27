Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Texas heat wave continues

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas heat wave to continue

  • The extreme heat that has affected Texas for more than two weeks is spreading
  • Roughly 45 million people from Arizona to Alabama are under excessive heat warning or advisories today
  • Check today’s forecast: FIRST ALERT: DANGEROUS EXTREME HEAT

City council meeting protest

  • Activists are calling for a peaceful sit-in over requests for a proclamation recognizing June as pride month
  • The meeting starts at 1:30 this afternoon at Citizens Tower
  • You can stream the meeting online here

Club Q shooter sentenced

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover near 114th and Quaker
Emergency crews responding to rollover in south Lubbock
Lubbock Power & Light is reporting an outage in southwest Lubbock.
Over 2,000 in southwest Lubbock experience power outage Monday
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
One person injured in motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Lubbock man killed by overturned backhoe
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a mobile home fire in South Lubbock County...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in South Lubbock Co. Monday morning

Latest News

4th of July foreworks
LFR: Fireworks improperly used can have unforeseen consequences
LFR: Fireworks improperly used can have unforeseen consequences
Roofer inspecting roof
Door-to-door scams increasing after large hailstorm in Lubbock
Better Business Bureau warns against contractor scams after hailstorm