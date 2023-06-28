2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash in southwest Lubbock that left two people injured.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the 5700 block of 50th St.

Police stated two people were moderately injured in the crash.

Authorities are blocking traffic until the roadway can be cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

