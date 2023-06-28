Cracked windshields could lead to fines up to $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those with damaged windshield following last week’s hailstorm may want to seek repairs sooner rather than later.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety explained how the damage could result in a ticket.

“You want to be careful if you did have a lot of damage, you want to make sure you are able to see out of that, you know you could get stopped for obstruction of view,” said Sergeant Bures.

Parts of Lubbock saw baseball to softball-sized hail, cracking and smashing through many windshields. While dealing with insurance and repairs can be a hassle, Bures stated cracks in the driver’s side view could give another inconvenience through a ticket.

“Those typically cost $200 to $250, it could go up to $500 on a class A misdemeanor, but typically about $200 tickets,” Sergeant Bures said.

Tickets aside, Bures says it is a safety concern, not only for drivers, but also pedestrians.

“It is summertime right now, we have kiddos who are riding bikes and walking around, and playing and you want to make sure if you are driving around, especially residential neighborhoods, you can see those kiddos or any types of potential traffic hazards,” said Bures.

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, people can expect to see a lot of traffic flowing in and out of Lubbock. Bures stated Troopers will be on the lookout for all kinds of traffic violations.

“They are going to be working to reduce crashes, that’s the big thing; we want everyone to get to where they are going safely, and while you are on your way there, just watch your speed. Plan ahead, don’t drink and drive. We want everyone to have fun, but be safe at the same time and get to their destination safely.”

