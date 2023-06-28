Crews battle grass fire in South Lubbock Tuesday night
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway into what may have caused a grass fire in South Lubbock County Tuesday night.
Firefighters from the Woodrow and Wolfforth volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. at CR 2040 and CR 7700.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it is unclear how many acres it burned.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
