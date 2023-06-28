Medically Speaking
Crews battle grass fire in South Lubbock Tuesday night

An investigation is underway into what may have caused a grass fire in South Lubbock County...
An investigation is underway into what may have caused a grass fire in South Lubbock County Tuesday night.(Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway into what may have caused a grass fire in South Lubbock County Tuesday night.

Firefighters from the Woodrow and Wolfforth volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. at CR 2040 and CR 7700.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it is unclear how many acres it burned.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

