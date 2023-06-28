Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Frenship ISD names principal of elementary school opening in 2024

Brandy Copeland
Brandy Copeland(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship ISD is excited to announce Brandy Copeland has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s ninth elementary school scheduled to open in August of 2024.

Copeland takes on this new role as she begins her 20th year in education, and fourth year at Frenship ISD. Copeland joined the Frenship family in 2020 as the principal of Westwind Elementary. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role, including serving in educational leadership positions for the last 10 years. She is also the past recipient of the Region 18 Assistant Principal of the Year during her time in Midland, an award that recognized her excellence in leadership.

Over the next year, Copeland will work on the logistics of opening the ninth elementary school including staffing, campus procedures, and ensuring the facility and programs are equitable to Frenship’s existing eight elementary campuses.

“It was very bittersweet to leave Westwind Elementary and the amazing staff and students there, but it’s not very often that you get the chance to open a brand-new school, so I am very excited to be in this new role,” said Copeland. “My goal is to bring that same standard of excellence you can find at every Frenship school and ensure our students have the highest level of academics, the strongest social emotional support, and phenomenal facilities.”

Designated as one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas, the opening of Frenship’s ninth elementary school will help accommodate the rising student enrollment and alleviate crowding in existing schools. This is one of three new school that will open in Frenship, including Alcove Trails Middle School opening in August of 2023, the ninth elementary school opening in August of 2024, and the second high school opening in August of 2025.

During the fall of 2023, Frenship ISD will begin gathering input from Frenship parents, students, staff, and community members to help with the decision-making process for things like attendance boundaries and naming the new elementary school.

For more information on the progress of Frenship ISD’s Bond 2020 projects and new schools, visit www.Frenship.net.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night
The man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn is a free man as prosecutors ask for...
KCBD Investigates: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail
Levelland Police Badge
Levelland police arrest juvenile accused of filming in women’s restroom
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 33rd annual 4th on Broadway Celebration
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or to seek alternate routes.
Roadwork on 50th Street rescheduled to Wednesday
The Lubbock Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Charles A Guy Park early Wednesday...
LFR dive team recovers ‘property’ thrown into Lubbock lake after suspects led police on foot pursuit
KCBD News at Noon