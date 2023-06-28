Frenship ISD names principal of elementary school opening in 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship ISD is excited to announce Brandy Copeland has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s ninth elementary school scheduled to open in August of 2024.

Copeland takes on this new role as she begins her 20th year in education, and fourth year at Frenship ISD. Copeland joined the Frenship family in 2020 as the principal of Westwind Elementary. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role, including serving in educational leadership positions for the last 10 years. She is also the past recipient of the Region 18 Assistant Principal of the Year during her time in Midland, an award that recognized her excellence in leadership.

Over the next year, Copeland will work on the logistics of opening the ninth elementary school including staffing, campus procedures, and ensuring the facility and programs are equitable to Frenship’s existing eight elementary campuses.

“It was very bittersweet to leave Westwind Elementary and the amazing staff and students there, but it’s not very often that you get the chance to open a brand-new school, so I am very excited to be in this new role,” said Copeland. “My goal is to bring that same standard of excellence you can find at every Frenship school and ensure our students have the highest level of academics, the strongest social emotional support, and phenomenal facilities.”

Designated as one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas, the opening of Frenship’s ninth elementary school will help accommodate the rising student enrollment and alleviate crowding in existing schools. This is one of three new school that will open in Frenship, including Alcove Trails Middle School opening in August of 2023, the ninth elementary school opening in August of 2024, and the second high school opening in August of 2025.

During the fall of 2023, Frenship ISD will begin gathering input from Frenship parents, students, staff, and community members to help with the decision-making process for things like attendance boundaries and naming the new elementary school.

For more information on the progress of Frenship ISD’s Bond 2020 projects and new schools, visit www.Frenship.net.

