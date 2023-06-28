Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This November, funding for Texas Tech will fall into the hands of voters.

Going into the 88th Texas legislative session, Texas Tech officials aimed to maintain the university’s status as a world-renowned research institution.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed two pieces of legislation into law that will benefit Texas Tech. First was the conference committee report on House Bill 1 that allocates two significant pots of funding for Texas Tech. Secondly, the Senate Bill 30 was signed into law to help fund the Texas University Fund. However, Texas voters still need to approved it for the college to receive the funding.

Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, said it was a particularly good legislative session for Texas Tech. One of the university’s top priorities during this session was to restore the funding for institutional enhancement it previously received during the 87th session. Ultimately, this session resulted in a sum of $50 million for Texas Tech.

“We invested in academic excellence, student success and research, so, that meant hiring more advisors, more instructors, providing more support for the student success office we created and health and wellness,” Schovanec said.

The Texas University Fund represents a transformational investment in higher education, and is provided under Senate Bill 30. It provides a $3 billion endowment to be split between four universities, including Texas Tech.

“That money will be used to support areas of current research strength,” Schovanec said. “That’s energy, oil and gas, renewable, agricultural, water, sustainability and health.”

However, this funding needs the passage of House Joint Resolution 3, requiring a constitutional amendment. This puts the decision in the hands of Texas voters this November.

“So, we need to rally all the supporters of Texas Tech University, and those that really feel that there needs to be more support for research institutions across the state,” Schovanec said.

President Schovanec stated the Texas University Fund will be used to better Texas Tech as a research institution and allow students to better succeed.

“Our top priority here is to make sure when our students come here, they graduate and they do that as quickly as they can to minimize their debt,” he said.

The proposed constitutional amendment will be submitted to voters at an election on Nov. 7. If passed, Texas Tech will receive $44.4 million every year starting in spring of 2024.

