Jaden Isler named head coach for Lubbock-Cooper girls basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper has named Jaden Isler as their new head girls basketball coach.

Isler coached at Elida and won a state title. He was also an assistant coach at Wayland and LCU.

Isler accepted the job at Midland Classical but then took the offer from Lubbock-Cooper as he will take over the Lady Pirate program fresh off their first-ever state appearance.

Isler’s dad was a high school basketball coach in Grady, New Mexico who was inducted into the LCU Hall of Honor and remains beloved by the community after his death eight years ago.

