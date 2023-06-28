Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Poppy

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Poppy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Poppy is super sweet and down to earth. She can be a little shy around new people at first, but opens up pretty quickly. She also does very well on a leash. Poppy is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeus.

