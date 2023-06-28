KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Poppy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Poppy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Poppy is super sweet and down to earth. She can be a little shy around new people at first, but opens up pretty quickly. She also does very well on a leash. Poppy is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

