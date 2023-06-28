LFR dive team recovers ‘property’ thrown into Lubbock lake after suspects led police on foot pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Charles A Guy Park early Wednesday morning after two suspects reportedly threw “property” into the lake while leading police on a foot chase.

Around 5:38 a.m., officers were called for reports of a burglary in progress near 93rd and Indiana Ave. Officers searched the area and found two suspects near 93rd and Memphis Ave.

Police say the two suspects ran on foot into the park where it was determined they threw property into the lake. LFR’s Dive Team was called to search the lake.

LFR says the team was able to successfully recover the property and has been turned over to the police department.

THREAD | Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team responded to Charles A Guy Park to assist Lubbock Police Department for the recovery of property in which was thrown in the lake during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/FXLrbQ40Ih — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) June 28, 2023

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.