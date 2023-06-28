Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

LFR dive team recovers ‘property’ thrown into Lubbock lake after suspects led police on foot pursuit

The Lubbock Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Charles A Guy Park early Wednesday...
The Lubbock Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Charles A Guy Park early Wednesday morning after two suspects reportedly threw “property” into the lake while leading police on a foot chase.(Lubbock Fire Rescue)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Charles A Guy Park early Wednesday morning after two suspects reportedly threw “property” into the lake while leading police on a foot chase.

Around 5:38 a.m., officers were called for reports of a burglary in progress near 93rd and Indiana Ave. Officers searched the area and found two suspects near 93rd and Memphis Ave.

Police say the two suspects ran on foot into the park where it was determined they threw property into the lake. LFR’s Dive Team was called to search the lake.

LFR says the team was able to successfully recover the property and has been turned over to the police department.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night
The man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn is a free man as prosecutors ask for...
KCBD Investigates: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail
Levelland Police Badge
Levelland police arrest juvenile accused of filming in women’s restroom
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Latest News

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or to seek alternate routes.
Roadwork on 50th Street rescheduled to Wednesday
An investigation is underway into what may have caused a grass fire in South Lubbock County...
Crews battle grass fire in South Lubbock Tuesday night
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Hailey Dunn suspect releases from jail
Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters
Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters