Lubbock seniors share what brings them joy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Comfort Keepers invited Lubbock seniors to take a personal joy ride in a collection of classic cars on Wednesday, in honor of their 5th annual Day of Joy.

Comfort Keepers strives to provide uplifting home care for seniors and adults. They celebrated the National Day of Joy by inviting the Mustang Club and the Caprock Classic Car Club of Lubbock to take seniors on a personal ride in some classic and unique cars.

This year they encouraged people to ‘live the joy’ and embrace meaningful moments that make them happy.

Some of these seniors are living through the hardest times in their lives and are working to find the joy in life.

Rebecca and Tim Talley have been married for 44 years, Rebecca was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. She comes to Comfort Keepers to get specialty treatment.

“Obviously that kind of robs you of happiness in some ways, but we have really come to realize joy is not so much in what happens to you but how you respond,” Tim Talley said.

Rebecca and Tim said they find their joy in each other by just being and making each another laugh.

“There’s nothing like a terminal illness that provides clarity to life, and that clarity brings a simplicity that brings joy,” Talley said.

Kenn, Barbara, and Renee Acker have been a part of Comfort Keepers for six years. Kenn has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and is going through treatment with his wife and daughter by his side.

“I think I have been very blessed to have both mom and dad for as long as I have; this man is 91 years old,” Kenn’s daughter, Renee Acker, said.

They said although caretaking has its ups and downs, they encourage anyone that needs help to reach out. Renee said getting that extra bit of help can bring the joy back to life.

“You can’t plan your day ahead, it’s not your job, you can do the best you can but make today joyful and that’s what we tried to do today,” Renee said.

Some of the seniors found their Day of Joy in cars, others find theirs in the simple things.

When asked how they bring joy into each day, Tim Talley said, “We laugh every day, she still makes me laugh a lot, and I make her laugh a lot.”

When asked what brings him joy, Kenn Ackers said, “It’s what we do at the end of every day; we praise the rosary, prayer, that’s what makes me happy.”

