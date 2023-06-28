McGuire Reveals Four Big 12 Media Day Attendees

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will be joined by the likes of quarterback Tyler Shough, running back Tahj Brooks and defensive linemen Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutchings on July 13 when the Red Raiders take part in Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Big 12 officially unveiled Wednesday its student-athlete representatives for all 14 teams in preparations for the start of Media Days in approximately two weeks. The annual event kicks off July 12 with TCU, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and new members BYU and Houston all in front of the media.

The Red Raiders will follow the next day alongside Kansas State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, UCF and Cincinnati. This will be the league’s first season with four new members in what is projected to be a competitive 14-team conference. The Big 12 is the first of the power-five conferences to host its Media Day event, which is attended by hundreds of sports journalists from across the country.

McGuire is currently slated to join the ESPNU set at 9:50 a.m. that morning and will meet with the media in attendance minutes later around 10:10 a.m. from the main stage. ESPNU will have exclusive television coverage throughout the two-day event, while Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will broadcast each head coach press conference live in its entirety.

There will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the Red Raiders entering Media Days as Texas Tech returns 16 starters from a 2022 team that finished 8-5 overall in its debut season under McGuire, which was capped by four-straight victories and an impressive win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The Big 12 preseason team and media poll are slated to be released next week ahead of Media Days.

The Red Raiders will kick off preseason camp roughly three weeks after departing Arlington as Texas Tech will officially report Aug. 3 with its first practice coming the following day. Texas Tech opens its second season under McGuire on Sept. 2 at Wyoming.

