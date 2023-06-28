New digital streaming platform TexasTech+ available now as part of collaboration with SIDEARM Sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has launched an enhanced partnership with SIDEARM Sports to bring an innovative suite of digital products to Red Raider fans, offering an immersive and interactive experience like never before.

As part of this expanded collaboration, Texas Tech has released a full suite of cutting-edge digital features across its redesigned website, mobile app and a new digital streaming platform, TexasTech+.

“These new digital platforms are another step in our continued effort to deliver the best fan experiences and resources to our passionate Red Raider fans,” said Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director at Texas Tech. “We are excited to work alongside our partners at SIDEARM and LEARFIELD to ensure we continuously evolve our offerings to meet the needs of our fans and provide platforms to tell the stories of our teams and athletes.”

TexasTech+ is poised to become the ultimate destination for all Red Raider content, seamlessly merging live, original and premium programming into one centralized hub. The platform grants fans immediate access to captivating content, including the upcoming season two of the docuseries, THE BRAND, produced by LEARFIELD Studios. Additionally, the newest docuseries from LEARFIELD Studios, The McCasland Era, launched this week on the upgraded platforms giving fans an inside look at the Red Raider men’s basketball program under recently hired head coach Grant McCasland.

“By consolidating all video content in a single location, TexasTech+ will be the premium destination for Red Raider fans to follow their favorite teams,” said Rick Leach, Vice President & General Manager of LEARFIELD/Red Raider Sports Properties. “The custom content being produced by our LEARFIELD Studios team will provide unique insights into Texas Tech Athletics while also delivering valuable marketing opportunities to the university and our sponsor brands.”

These digital products, powered by SIDEARM NextGen, will transform the fan experience. NextGen provides a seamless, consistent and immersive platform for fans to engage with their favorite teams while offering eye-catching designs, faster content loads, a smoother user experience and top-of-the-line security. With a user-friendly site management system, content creators enjoy streamlined processes, making it easier than ever to deliver captivating content to fans.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Texas Tech Athletics and unveil these new digital products,” said Jeff Rubin, President of SIDEARM and EVP of Digital at LEARFIELD. “The launch of the new website, mobile app and TexasTech+ platform signifies an exciting chapter in our collaboration, and we are eager to provide Red Raider fans with an enhanced digital experience. These innovative offerings not only deepen the connection between the university and its passionate fanbase but also showcase the power of cutting-edge technology in setting the standard of digital fan engagement.”

These content streams are now live for all fans. TexasTech+ is available via //Texastech.com/watch, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. The new mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play. Existing users who have already downloaded the mobile and/or OTT apps will experience no interruption in service. The latest version will be available once users update their current mobile and/or OTT app on the respective app store.

About SIDEARM Sports

Operating in the LEARFIELD portfolio of companies since June 2014, SIDEARM Sports is the nation’s leading digital provider for college athletics. Based in Syracuse, N.Y. and founded in 2000 by Jeff Rubin, who continues to lead the business, SIDEARM is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry, including most NCAA programs and Power Five athletic departments. As a leader in digital fan engagement, SIDEARM Sports provides the best-in-class software and technology that powers websites, mobile applications, OTT media services, live stats, video streaming and more for its partners. Clients continue to trust SIDEARM for its support, reliability, customization and easy-to-use interface that allows schools to tailor their content and digital presence directly for their fans. LEARFIELD, a media, data and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics, also represents the Red Raiders through Red Raider Sports Properties (multimedia rights), Paciolan (ticketing), CLC (licensing) and LEARFIELD Amplify (seating)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.