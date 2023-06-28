Roadwork on 50th Street rescheduled to Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City construction originally scheduled for Friday is set to begin Wednesday.

The City of Lubbock issued a notice about the reschedule, stating lane closures will begin on Wednesday, June 28. The closures will remain in place until July 7.

“City of Lubbock Water Utilities will narrow traffic down to one lane going eastbound on 50th Street from Memphis Avenue to Lewisville Avenue,” according to the release. “The left-hand turn lane on 50th Street at Memphis Avenue will also be closed.”

The construction will last about one week with weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or to seek alternate routes.

