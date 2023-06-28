Medically Speaking
FAWD: Still hot Thursday, storm chances over 4th of July

By John Robison
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and hot again over the South Plains. Thursday will still be hot, but we’ll see a gradual cool-down in temperatures over the area as we move into the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will still range from 100 to 107 over the area, with the hottest communities still along and off the Caprock. The upper-level high pressure that’s created the heat will be moving east, allowing us to cool down by Friday.

As we move into the 4th of July weekend, storm chances return to the area with the possibility of isolated severe storms on Friday. Storm chances will continue through the weekend into the middle of next week.

With more moisture and clouds it will be cooler over the South Plains with highs in the 90s Friday into the 4th of July. There’s a possibility of 80s in some communities Saturday and Sunday.

