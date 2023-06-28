Wednesday morning top stories: Hailey Dunn suspect releases from jail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hailey Dunn suspect releases from jail

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Shawn Adkins, the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Hailey Dunn in 2010

Investigators say Adkins is still the primary suspect but they don’t have enough evidence to proceed to trial

Gov. Abbott calls 2nd special session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called a second special session in Austin to focus on lowering property taxes

Gov. Abbott said he will keep calling special sessions until lawmakers reach an agreement

Trump dismisses audio leak

Former President Donald Trump is dismissing leaked audio of him discussing a classified military document as “a hoax”

In the recording, he can be heard admitting he could have declassified the document while he was president

