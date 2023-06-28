Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wednesday morning top stories: Hailey Dunn suspect releases from jail

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hailey Dunn suspect releases from jail

  • Prosecutors dropped the charges against Shawn Adkins, the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Hailey Dunn in 2010
  • Investigators say Adkins is still the primary suspect but they don’t have enough evidence to proceed to trial
  • Full story here: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail

Gov. Abbott calls 2nd special session

Trump dismisses audio leak

  • Former President Donald Trump is dismissing leaked audio of him discussing a classified military document as “a hoax”
  • In the recording, he can be heard admitting he could have declassified the document while he was president
  • WATCH: Trump responds to audio on classified docs

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night
Levelland Police Badge
Levelland police arrest juvenile accused of filming in women’s restroom
The man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn is a free man as prosecutors ask for...
KCBD Investigates: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Latest News

Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters
Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters
Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters
Future funding for Texas Tech falls into the hands of voters
KCBD Investigates: Man charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder released from jail
hail damaged windshield
Cracked windshields could lead to fines up to $500