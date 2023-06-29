Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Authorities confirm West Nile Virus active in Lubbock County

ARCHIVO - Esta fotografía de 2014 facilitada por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de...
ARCHIVO - Esta fotografía de 2014 facilitada por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de EEUU muestra una hembra del mosquito Anopheles gambiae mientras se alimenta. Este insecto es un conocido transmisor del parásito causante de la malaria. (James Gathany/CDC vía AP, Archivo)(James Gathany | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Biological Threat Research Lab at Texas Tech University notified Lubbock Public Health that mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus (WNV) are active in Lubbock County. This notification means there is a risk of contracting WNV if bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus. Everyone is encouraged to reduce mosquito bites, especially as we prepare for outdoor activities associated with the 4th of July holiday. In response to this notification, vector control will increase spraying in the community.

WNV is a disease of birds. Humans are exposed to the virus when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes become the link (vector) that spreads the disease from birds to humans through a mosquito bite. The disease cannot be spread person to person.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. People will typically recover on their own. Some central nervous system infections may develop, and few will experience additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis. Up to 80 percent of people infected with the virus will have no symptoms.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to protect against these infections. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection, they should contact their healthcare provider.

It is important for individuals to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.  These include:

  • Wearing an EPA registered insect repellant
  • Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants
  • Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens
  • Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times
  • Dumping standing water around your home

For more information on West Nile Virus visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Lubbock Public Health.

Most Read

Lyndsi Solorzano, 31
Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock
Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Dr. Kelly Mitchell is an Ophthalmologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Lubbock eye surgeon warns against fireworks tragedies
Dr. Kelly Mitchell is an Ophthalmologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Lubbock eye surgeon warns against fireworks tragedies
Long-time Covenant Health physician retiring after 40 years
Long-time Covenant Health physician retiring after 40 years
Long-time Covenant Health physician retiring after 40 years
Long-time Covenant Health physician retiring after 40 years