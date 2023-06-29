Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She was 95 years old.

The King Center posted a statement to social media mourning her loss.

Farris stood alongside her brother during the Civil Rights Movement. She was also an esteemed educator and author who has made a big impact at Spelman College, her alma mater.

“She taught students to be teachers, to be educators,” her son Isaac Newton Farris Jr. previously said.

He said his mother has seen some remarkable events in her life, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Farris has a long legacy and has done a lot in her 95 years. She also played a part in making the King Center what it is today, working along with Coretta Scott King.

Martin Luther King III said in a statement that his family is mourning the loss of the woman who “spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America.”

“She defied the odds that held back too many marginalized communities – going on to become a civil rights leader and acclaimed author,” King III wrote. “No stranger to adversity, Aunt Christine used the tragedies of the assassinations of her mother and brother to fight for change in America.”

Bernice King shared a photo of her and her aunt on social media saying “I love you and will miss you, Aunt Christine.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.
3 injured in collision at 39th & U
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
French police officer faces voluntary homicide charge after the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old
(Source: File)
Lubbock area gearing up for 4th of July with events
Mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases like malaria.
What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away