DJ Steve Aoki coming to Cook’s Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Prepare yourselves, music enthusiasts! The electrifying news is here - Cook’s Garage proudly presents the one and only Steve Aoki, the world’s biggest DJ, live in concert! Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable night of pulsating beats, infectious energy, and mind-blowing performances on Thursday, August 31st, 2023.

Steve Aoki, a global icon in the electronic music scene, has built an exceptional reputation for his high-energy performances and unparalleled stage presence. Known for his exhilarating live shows, Aoki has captivated millions of fans worldwide with his signature mix of electronic dance music, incredible remixes, and collaborations with industry heavyweights.

This highly anticipated event promises to be an audiovisual extravaganza, featuring Steve Aoki’s chart-topping hits, including “Boneless,” “Just Hold On,” and “Waste It On Me.” Attendees can expect an immersive journey through Aoki’s dynamic soundscapes, dazzling visual effects, and a euphoric atmosphere that will leave them craving for more.

Tickets for Steve Aoki’s concert at Cook’s Garage will go on sale today, Thursday, June 29th, 2023. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early, as demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite - bit.ly/Aoki-Lubbock or at designated physical locations.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87 Lubbock, TX

Ticket Prices: $35 for GA, $75 for VIP Standing (Cake Zone)

Don’t miss your chance to witness Steve Aoki’s electrifying performance at Cook’s Garage. This is an opportunity to become part of a momentous musical experience that will create memories to last a lifetime. Get ready to dance, jump, and lose yourself in the pulsating beats of Steve Aoki!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Cook's Garage.