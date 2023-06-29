Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash that left three people injured in Central Lubbock led to an arrest of a woman Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries near 39th and Avenue U. One person was seriously injured and two others suffered moderate injuries.

Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

31-year-old Lyndsi Solorzano was arrested and faces multiple charges including intoxication assault with a vehicle, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign. According to the charges, it appears Solorzano was driving the vehicle. Her injuries are unknown.

She remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

