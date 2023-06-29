Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash that left three people injured in Central Lubbock led to an arrest of a woman Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries near 39th and Avenue U. One person was seriously injured and two others suffered moderate injuries.

Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.
Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

31-year-old Lyndsi Solorzano was arrested and faces multiple charges including intoxication assault with a vehicle, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign. According to the charges, it appears Solorzano was driving the vehicle. Her injuries are unknown.

She remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire in west Lubbock County
Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near...
Wildfire burns more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake
Cook’s Garage proudly presents the one and only Steve Aoki, the world’s biggest DJ, live in...
DJ Steve Aoki coming to Cook’s Garage
(Source: File)
Lubbock area gearing up for 4th of July with events