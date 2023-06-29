Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire in west Lubbock County

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Wednesday June 28, 2023, deputies were called to the area in reference to a structure fire.

When deputies arrived, they located a single wide mobile home fully engulfed.

Wolfforth Fire Department, Carlisle Fire Department, and Shallowater Fire responded to extinguished the fire.

West Carlisle Fire Chief advised a body was found deceased inside the home, after extinguishing the fire, whose identity has not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
Lyndsi Solorzano, 31
Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Lyndsi Solorzano, 31
Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock
Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near...
Wildfire burns more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake
Cook’s Garage proudly presents the one and only Steve Aoki, the world’s biggest DJ, live in...
DJ Steve Aoki coming to Cook’s Garage
(Source: File)
Lubbock area gearing up for 4th of July with events