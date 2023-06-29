Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire in west Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Wednesday June 28, 2023, deputies were called to the area in reference to a structure fire.

When deputies arrived, they located a single wide mobile home fully engulfed.

Wolfforth Fire Department, Carlisle Fire Department, and Shallowater Fire responded to extinguished the fire.

West Carlisle Fire Chief advised a body was found deceased inside the home, after extinguishing the fire, whose identity has not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

