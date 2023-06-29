Former Red Raider Josh Jung headed to Seattle for All-Star Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Josh Jung is off to Seattle for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Josh becomes the first Texas Rangers Rookie to ever go to the All-Star Game.

Jung this season is batting .274 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI’s in 78 games played.

Josh is part of a Rangers group which will send 4 Rangers in total including Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Jonah Heim all to be starting at their positions.

The All-Star Game will take place T-Mobile Park in Seattle Tuesday Jul. 11 at 7 p.m.

