Free community immunization clinics at local high schools

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In order to ensure area kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations and ready for the next school year, the Public Health Department will hold two community-wide immunization events at Lubbock high schools. Vaccines protect our children and our community from a number of illnesses, and they are an important part of keeping our kids healthy. The vaccines that will be available meet the state of Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for students Grades K-12.

Health Department clinics are open to any child six months of age and older in the Lubbock area who is eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. This includes those kids who are uninsured, have Medicaid or CHIP, are American Indian or Alaskan Natives, or who are underinsured. Please bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic. Families with private insurance may receive vaccinations for their children who are 14 or older. These vaccines are being provided by United Supermarkets Pharmacy.

The clinics will be held at the following locations and times:

  • July 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Monterey High School at 3211 47th Street
  • August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Estacado High School at 1504 East Itasca Street

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

