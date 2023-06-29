Jehovah’s Witness Convention returning to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Lubbock to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

Prior to 2019, summers in Lubbock were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning June 30, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Lubbock.

“The virtual conventions held during the pandemic were a true blessing,” said Roberto Arizmendi, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We were able to enjoy the conventions in the safety of our homes. Now words cannot describe the joy we feel as we return to large in-person conventions. This year’s convention is going to be an unforgettable occasion.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. In the United States alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will follow the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“Cultivating and displaying patience isn’t always an easy task,” said Arizmendi. “But the benefits we receive from the effort are priceless. Patience improves our relationships with others in countless ways, so it’s a topic that is current for all of us.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in -person meetings and theirpublic ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.

