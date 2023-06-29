Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jessie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jessie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old cattle dog mix. He and his sister Jamie have been at the shelter for about four months.

Jessie is house trained and kennel trained. He also does very well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Jessie also loves to be brushed. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Poppy.

