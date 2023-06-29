Lubbock area gearing up for 4th of July with events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fourth of July celebrations are underway in the Lubbock area. Many organizations in and around Lubbock are hosting events to celebrate Independence Day!

Over the next few days, experience West Texas Fourth of July with the firework shows, concerts and more:

Thursday, June 29

Snyder

The Snyder Lions Club is hosting a 4th of July Carnival from June 29 to July 4. It will be located at Towle Park; carnival wristbands and tickets for games can be purchased at the kiosks. The carnival is a cash-only event. In addition, the carnival will be open to the special needs community from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4; a sensory-friendly experience will be available.

Saturday, July 1

Buffalo Springs Lake

Buffalo Springs Lake is hosting its firework show on July 1. The show starts at about 10 p.m. The entry fee for Buffalo Springs is $18 for adults, $10 for seniors and children and children five years and younger get in for free.

Plainview

The annual Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be hosted on the courthouse lawn in downtown Plainview on July 1. The event will be begin with a parade at 10 a.m., starting at the Railroad Depot at 12th Street and Broadway. The parade will end at City Hall. The festival will have bounce houses, a mobile dairy classroom, face painting, a petting zoo, food trucks, balloons, clowns and milk, ice cream and cheese.

Tuesday, July 4

Lubbock

Lubbock is gearing up for its 33rd annual 4th on Broadway Celebration; this year’s theme is “United We Sing.” The celebrations will include a parade through downtown, a fishing contest, various kids activities, eating contests, concerts in the evening, a the Firework Extravaganza in Mackenzie Park and more. The parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. and last to about 11 a.m. In addition, rapper and 90s icon Vanilla Ice will be performing at a one of the concerns in Mackenzie Park.

Lamesa

Independence Day celebrations in Lamesa will feature a parade with the Lamesa ISD band, a festive 5K run, a pageant, a cornhole and softball tournament, a bake-off, bounce houses and a fireworks show. The events will be hosted at Forrest Park and the firework show will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Slaton

The City of Slaton is celebrating Fourth of July will a variety of events. There will be games, raffles and food; local musicians will also be performing. The celebrations will be hosted at the City County Park at 15th and West Garza Avenue.

