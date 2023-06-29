Lubbock Matadors supporting Matador community after EF3 tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Matadors soccer team is supporting the Matador, Texas community with ticket sales after a tornado tore through that town a week ago.

The general manager for the Lubbock Matadors, Dustin McCorkle, said the team wanted to lend a hand in rebuilding efforts.

“We’ve said from day one that if we can go make positive impacts and outcomes off the field more so than on the field, then we’re doing our jobs,” McCorkle said.

The team will give $5 for every ticket sold to the Matador relief fund. Their partner, Hub City Body Shop, will also give $5. McCorkle said the team just wants to support West Texas.

“We have some amazing players from all over the world that have said themselves at the end of the day we’re all humans, and that’s what we care about,” McCorkle said.

McCorkle said it’s not about profit for the Lubbock Matadors. Those off the field affected by the tornado say this means a lot to them.

“People come through in a hard time and really supported our community, and this is just one of the ways we’ve been blessed with,” the athletic director for Motley County, Mike Bigham, said.

Ace Taylor and his sister Brynleigh Chavez weren’t able to make it to the basement in time during the tornado. So, they hunkered down in the bathroom with their family. After losing their entire home, they say they’re just thankful to be alive.

“I didn’t lose anything very important, just the house, and I’m very thankful that everyone is alive,” Chavez said.

“Nothing’s more important than our life,” Taylor said. “We lost a lot of stuff that we can buy in the future, but nothing’s irreplaceable.”

Bigham said the support from the team and everyone else has been overwhelming.

“It’s been amazing,” Bigham said. “Support that we’re getting from these guys, and then the support we got back home people come from so far to come up and help us and our town.”

Before the game started, McCorkle said the team has sold 5,000 tickets. That means $50,000 was already on its way to Matador.

If you weren’t able to make it to the game, you can still donate here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.