Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Season tickets for Lubbock Symphony’s 2023-24 season ‘Best of’ available now

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony invites you to join them for their 2023-2024 Season, “Best Of”! By becoming a Season Ticket Holder, you receive 5 Masterworks concerts for the price of 4 and early access to all of their Special Events.

LSO’s Masterworks Series includes:

  • “Rhapsodies” - experience a blend of jazz and classical with works from Peter Boyer, Gershwin, and Beethoven.
  • “Oratorio” - immerse in Hadyn’s “The Creation” with a large-scale orchestra and chorus.
  • “Realms” - traverse through scenes of Russian folklore and Dante’s Inferno, featuring Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and Stravinsky.
  • “Brahms” - enjoy Brahms’ brooding Piano Concerto No. 1.
  • “Verdi” - be enchanted by Verdi’s breathtaking opera arias.

Receive Early Access to:

  • 4 Chamber Concerts - under LSO’s new brand, Lubbock Chamber Music, featuring the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra and SOUND!
  • 4 Special Events - including “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert”

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable and enchanting season!

Click here for more information about the season

Click here to subscribe to LSO

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.
3 injured in collision at 39th & U
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Child receiving a vaccine shot
Free community immunization clinics at local high schools
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season tickets on sale
Damage in Matador after EF3 tornado.
Lubbock Matadors supporting Matador community after EF3 tornado
Tickets are now on sale for Cats Playhouse's summer children's show: Snow White and the Wicked...
Noon Notebook: Cats Playhouse presents 'Snow White and the Wicked Queen'