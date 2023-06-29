Season tickets for Lubbock Symphony’s 2023-24 season ‘Best of’ available now

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony invites you to join them for their 2023-2024 Season, “Best Of”! By becoming a Season Ticket Holder, you receive 5 Masterworks concerts for the price of 4 and early access to all of their Special Events.

LSO’s Masterworks Series includes:

“Rhapsodies” - experience a blend of jazz and classical with works from Peter Boyer, Gershwin, and Beethoven.

“Oratorio” - immerse in Hadyn’s “The Creation” with a large-scale orchestra and chorus.

“Realms” - traverse through scenes of Russian folklore and Dante’s Inferno, featuring Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and Stravinsky.

“Brahms” - enjoy Brahms’ brooding Piano Concerto No. 1.

“Verdi” - be enchanted by Verdi’s breathtaking opera arias.

Receive Early Access to:

4 Chamber Concerts - under LSO’s new brand, Lubbock Chamber Music, featuring the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra and SOUND!

4 Special Events - including “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert”

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable and enchanting season!

