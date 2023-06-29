SPC’s Truck Driving School provides career opportunities in short time period

REESE CENTER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A new career is just a month away for anyone who wants to participate in South Plains College’s Truck Driving School. After completing the course, the school has a 100 percent placement rate for graduates.

The earning potential ranges start at $42,000 to $45,000 annually. The courses consist of three to five days in a classroom environment and high-tech simulator training followed by in-the-cab training on both a closed driving course and public roadways.

The next class will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3 through July 27. The cost for the CDL-A (Automatic and Standard) is $5,995 and includes five days of in-class training and 15 days of in-the-cab training.

A new class starts every two weeks, and there are seats available for 20 students each session.

To cater to individuals who want to pursue truck driving but work full time jobs, SPC offers a Weekend Course for truck drivers.

“We are hoping this new weekend course will give those individuals who work an opportunity to become licensed truck drivers and get a high salary driving position after graduating,” said Jay Warnick, director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at SPC.

The course includes 10 weeks of classes (200 hours of training) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Graduating students will earn a Texas Commercial Drivers Licenses Class A (CDL-A).

The remaining weekend course dates will be July 15 through Sept. 17; Sept. 23 through Feb. 3, 2024; and Dec. 9 through Feb. 25, 2024.

All students receive an introduction to the regulations governing the trucking industry and the qualifications for entry into the field. During this course, the students will be trained for their class of license, as well as familiarize themselves with the Department of Transportation rules and regulations. Students receive preparation for the written examination, general driving skills

with a hands-on component, in state-of-the-art simulators and instruction coordinated with the Department of Transportation.

Students must be 18 years of age and must possess a valid Class C Texas drivers’ license and pass a DOT medical physical and DOT drug test. SPC truck driving school is a licensed third-party testing center registered with the TX DPS, so all testing, both written and driving skills tests, are performed on-site. In addition, SPC driving school is registered and approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as well as listed on the Training Provider Registry.

Presently, funding is available through Workforce Solutions of the South Plains to assist students interested in attending the school. Workforce Solutions has funding options for students under the age of 24 as well as a different funding option for individuals older than 24.

Motivation, Education and Training in Plainview also has funding options for students interested in the truck driving industry. SPC is partnering with the City of Lubbock to provide trash truck driving. Other options include training for school bus drivers and cotton module drivers.

The truck driving industry seeks both male and female drivers.

For more information, contact Warnick at (806) 716-2547 or email jwarnick@southplainscollege.edu.

