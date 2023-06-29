Storm chances return again Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be partly cloudy Thursday evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Overnight conditions are expected to stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 15 to 25 mph this evening, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday will be partly cloudy and humid most of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Storm chances will begin to increase late afternoon into early evening hours.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with storm chances being greatest in the evening. There is a marginal chance that these storms will become severe. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

As we move into the early hours of Saturday storm chances continue. Partly cloudy skies will be expected throughout the day with highs only in the upper 80s. Southeast winds will be around 10 mph.

