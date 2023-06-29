Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured, 2 others hurt in Central Lubbock crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three injured in Central Lubbock crash

  • Three people are recovering after a crash last night near 39th and Ave. U
  • One person was seriously injured with the other two suffered moderate injuries
  • Full story here: 3 injured in collision at 39th & U

Footage of Texas mall shooting response released

Delta pilot makes emergency landing

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
2 moderately injured in southwest Lubbock crash
Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.
3 injured in collision at 39th & U
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Man found dead at Southwest Lubbock business Monday night

Latest News

Dr. Kelly Mitchell is an Ophthalmologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Lubbock eye surgeon warns against fireworks tragedies
Damage in Matador after EF3 tornado.
Lubbock Matadors supporting Matador community after EF3 tornado
Three people were injured Wednesday night, in a collision at 39th Street and Avenue U.
3 injured in collision at 39th & U
Comfort keepers hosting national day of joy
Lubbock seniors share what brings them joy