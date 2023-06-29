Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured, 2 others hurt in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three injured in Central Lubbock crash

Three people are recovering after a crash last night near 39th and Ave. U

One person was seriously injured with the other two suffered moderate injuries

Footage of Texas mall shooting response released

Police in Allen have released bodycam footage of their department’s response to the mass shooting outside of a mall last month

Video shows the officer funning toward gunfire and ultimately killing the shooter

Delta pilot makes emergency landing

A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing last night at an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina

The decision was made when the plane’s nose landing gear failed to deploy and landed safely with no injuries on board

