Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured, 2 others hurt in Central Lubbock crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Three injured in Central Lubbock crash
- Three people are recovering after a crash last night near 39th and Ave. U
- One person was seriously injured with the other two suffered moderate injuries
- Full story here: 3 injured in collision at 39th & U
Footage of Texas mall shooting response released
- Police in Allen have released bodycam footage of their department’s response to the mass shooting outside of a mall last month
- Video shows the officer funning toward gunfire and ultimately killing the shooter
- Original story: Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Delta pilot makes emergency landing
- A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing last night at an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina
- The decision was made when the plane’s nose landing gear failed to deploy and landed safely with no injuries on board
- Read more here: Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.