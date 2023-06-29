TxDOT warning drivers not to drink and drive over 4th of July weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 4th of July weekend just around the corner, TxDOT wants to remind everyone not to drink and drive.

Drunk driving claims the lives of three people per day in Texas. TxDOT says that’s one person killed every seven hours and 32 minutes and the pain these families have felt is 100 percent preventable.

“Imagine that person is your parent, sibling, or your friend,” TXDOT traffic safety program manager, Ruby Martinez said.

But that was the reality for Lubbock native Jessica Turner, who is one of thousands of TxDOT’s ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign.

“My mother would always tell me growing up that the good die young, and sadly, she was one of them,” Jessica Turner said.

Jessica was 15 when her mother, Lydia, was teaching her how to drive. During their lesson a drunk driver hit them head on, killing her.

“My mother was killed instantly. I was rushed to the hospital and ended up having to miss my mother’s funeral because I was bedridden for about a month,” Turner said.

Drunk driving is a decision that affects many more lives than your own.

“There were too many people in the church, people had to wait outside of the church, because that’s how many lives she touched, and that’s what he took away,” Jessica said.

Jessica’s childhood wasn’t the only thing lost that day. She now has to live with that moment for the rest of her life.

“Anytime I look in the mirror, I see her. If you’re going to have a good time by being safe, give your keys to someone else. Don’t drink and get behind the wheel,” she said.

TxDOT reminds everyone that the phones we have today aren’t just for games and social media. Order an Uber, call a car service, or have a designated driver and spare another family Jessica’s pain.

“I honestly just wish it was me instead of her so I wouldn’t have to feel the way i have been,” Jessica said.

Driving under the influence is a choice that comes with devastating and deadly consequences including thousands of dollars in fines, and jail time, TxDOT says.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.