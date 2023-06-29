Medically Speaking
Wildfire burns more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake

Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near...
Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake.

The Storage fire started Wednesday, with crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and local fire departments working through the night to contain the blaze.

As of Wednesday, the fire is 40% contained. Hot temperatures, high winds and low humidity are all factors for wildfires to grow. Residents should expect to see smoke over the next few days while the fire continues to burn.

Daily updates on the Storge Fire can be found here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

