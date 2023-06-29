Wildfire burns more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Crews in Palo Pinto County are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres near Possum Kingdom Lake.

The Storage fire started Wednesday, with crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and local fire departments working through the night to contain the blaze.

As of Wednesday, the fire is 40% contained. Hot temperatures, high winds and low humidity are all factors for wildfires to grow. Residents should expect to see smoke over the next few days while the fire continues to burn.

Daily updates on the Storge Fire can be found here.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Palo Pinto County on the #StorageFire. The fire is an estimated 200 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/bEoYo2AhBC — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 29, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

