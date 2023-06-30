Medically Speaking
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation: Movies in the Park Summer Series

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. This series will include three movie showings starting with Lightyear at Charles Guy Park on July 15. The event will begin at 8pm and is free for all ages. Amerigroup will sponsor the events and provide free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.

A complete list of our movies is below:

Lightyear – Rated PG

Saturday, July 15, at 8pm

Charles Guy Park, 87th St. & Memphis Ave

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Rated PG

Saturday, July 22, at 8pm

Maxey Park, 4007 30th St.

LUCA – Rated PG

Saturday, July 29, at 8pm

Mackenzie Park, 301 I-27

