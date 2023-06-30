Fireworks stand fundraising for Lubbock non-profit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You could help people across West Texas when you’re buying fireworks for the Fourth of July this year. Mr. W Fireworks on 98th St. and Highway 62/82 is raising money for REACH community.

Alisa Sisemore founded the nonprofit REACH. She said it stands for Reaching Every Adult Child and Home.

“We reach youth and families all over West Texas through the programs that we do,” Sisemore said.

With REACH impacting more than 30,000 children a year, Sisemore said this fundraiser is important to keep programs popping.

“With our other programs like our elevate students, it’s a character counts, a next steps kind of thing, it’s like you make decisions for yourself that change your life,” Sisemore said.

The goal is to meet children right where they are and encourage them.

“That we need so much of in our whole culture society right now is knowing that you do have a purpose, and you do have a plan for your life and let’s help you find that,” Sisemore said.

Once the smoke burns out and the fireworks are done, Sisemore said you can rest assured that your money is still being put to good use across West Texas.

“You’re giving to a good cause to make a difference,” Sisemore said.

The money raised helps them all year long. Sisemore said this year it is bringing more programs and making more connections.

“As we do that, we’re going to be training up to 200 coaches and we’re going to be doing a lot of new things,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore said children have come through the program who weren’t on track to graduate but did with honors after being at REACH.

