Former Premiere Academy teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with a student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a student in the 137th District Court.

Judge Trey McClendon sentenced Sally Charles to seven years deferred adjudication per her plea agreement and will be supervised by the court.

According to court documents, the relationship began around November 2019. Charles must not commit another crime during her deferred adjudication or it could be revoked.

Charles must surrender her teaching license. She will not be required have to register as a sex offender.

