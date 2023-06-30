Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Former Premiere Academy teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with a student

A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a...
A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a student in the 137th District Court.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a student in the 137th District Court.

Judge Trey McClendon sentenced Sally Charles to seven years deferred adjudication per her plea agreement and will be supervised by the court.

According to court documents, the relationship began around November 2019. Charles must not commit another crime during her deferred adjudication or it could be revoked.

Charles must surrender her teaching license. She will not be required have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndsi Solorzano, 31
Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire in west Lubbock County
ARCHIVO - Esta fotografía de 2014 facilitada por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de...
Authorities confirm West Nile Virus active in Lubbock County
Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., died after they were trapped in a mobile home...
Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire
(Source: File)
Lubbock area gearing up for 4th of July with events

Latest News

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock airport says TSA experiencing ‘unacceptable’ traveler wait times
KCBD News at Noon
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Fire Marshals investigating deadly West Lubbock County fire
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado