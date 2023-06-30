Friday morning top stories: Fire Marshals investigating deadly West Lubbock County fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadly fire investigation in West Lubbock County

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire Wednesday night near 46th Street and CR 1200

Volunteer firefighters put out the fire and found a body inside the home

West Nile virus active in Lubbock

The Lubbock Health Department says mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are active in Lubbock County

Residents are urged to take steps to protect themselves, including wearing insect repellent, long sleeves and pants

DPS ordered to release Uvalde records

A Texas judge orders the DPS to turn over emergency communications, videos and other documents related to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde

The ruling came after several media outlets sued DPS for withholding information

Supreme Court bans affirmative action

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action programs, used in college admissions, are unconstitutional

Critics say the ruling would lead to a drop in enrollment of minority students

