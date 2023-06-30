KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jamie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jamie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a three-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She is house trained and kennel trained. She loves to cuddle and roll around in the dirt on a warm sunny day. She can also be quiet at times, but does have a goofy personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Jamie can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

