KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jamie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jamie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a three-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She is house trained and kennel trained. She loves to cuddle and roll around in the dirt on a warm sunny day. She can also be quiet at times, but does have a goofy personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Jamie can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jessie.

