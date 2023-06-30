LFR puts out residential fire in 2000 block of 49th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of 49th Street on Thursday night.

They arrived to find a heavy fire in a single-story structure that was threatening other building nearby. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and check to make sure it didn’t spread.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire marshal is investigating.

The call came in at 7:40 p.m.

