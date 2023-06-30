Medically Speaking
Plainview woman dies after Thursday evening crash

A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.
A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near FM 400 and CR 110 just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to a DPS report.

Debora Ann Beck, 49, was driving south on FM 400 and attempted to turn left. While she was slowing down, a 16-year-old driving behind her attempted to pass. Beck began the turn and the two vehicle crashed in the roadway.

Beck’s vehicle traveled off the road and crashed into culvert; she was seriously injured in the crash, according to the report.

Beck was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Plainview where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

