Showers, thunderstorms are ongoing, expected to continue into tonight, tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:55 p.m. Friday there was a line of thunderstorms moving northeast across the area. These storms are bringing localized heavy rainfall to the area.

Radar (KCBD)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Hockley County until 5:15 p.m. There is also a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Hockley and Lamb Counties until 6:00 p.m.

Showers and storms are expected to continue into Friday evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Thunderstorms may bring wind gusts up to 60 mph or greater.

Saturday will be cloudy with storm chances possible throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Storm chances will continue into Saturday evening, with cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will be near 65° with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, turning west after midnight. Wind gusts associated with storms may increase up to 60 mph or greater.

Sunday will be warmer with highs near the lower 90s, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

