Water drive to support Lubbock first responders at Market Street, Jul. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our local first responders work tirelessly all year long to serve and protect our community, and on Jul. 1, you’ll have a chance to show them your appreciation.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee is asking the public for donations to keep first responders hydrated and safe during the summer heat.

Tim Smith, President of the Lubbock County Firefighter Association says, “At any moment’s notice. we may be responding to an incident. It could be 107 degrees outside. It doesn’t take long to severely dehydrate.”

Fighting fires, standing outside in the heat for hours, in full uniform, it’s what first responders like Tim Smith do every day to keep us safe. That means those agencies go through a lot of water.

“At West Carlisle, we go through about four or five pallets of water a year,” Smith said.

And that’s why the Local Emergency Planning Committee is asking for your help.

“We are hosting a water drive...their intent is to gather large quantities of water that will sustain the first responder community throughout the whole year,” Smith said.

The Support Our First Responders Campaign has been successful for the last five years. Smith says this drive helps emergency crews serve and protect their communities all year long.

“It is very helpful for our community, and it benefits both first responder’s organizations, EMS organizations, and law enforcement organizations,” Smith said.

Smith says he knows he can rely on the Lubbock community, and he knows this year will be no different.

“That’s what we are asking for this weekend. Drop by United. We will have a semi-trailer. From one bottle to a pallet, we will take anything that you can give and we appreciate any and every item that you can donate to us,” Smith said.

Donations will be accepted Jul. 1 at Market Street on the corner of Indiana and 50th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monetary Donations can also be mailed to:

Lubbock County LEPC

P.O. Box 10536

Lubbock, Texas 79408

