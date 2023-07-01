Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul

Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat. (OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Authorities in Oklahoma City released body camera video from the June rescue of 36 dogs.

The dogs were locked inside of a U-Haul while temperatures hit more than 100 degrees.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot after employees said they noticed the U-Haul and heard the animals inside.

Officers say the odor was overwhelming.

There was even a litter of newborn puppies inside.

While all of the dogs were alive when officers went inside, one later had to be euthanized due to organ failure from heat stroke.

Dexter and Linda Manuel face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndsi Solorzano, 31
Driver charged with intoxication assault after crash injures 3 in Central Lubbock
A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.
Plainview woman dies after Thursday evening crash
Possum Kingdom Fire Map
Communities near Possum Kingdom Lake evacuate as wildfire grows
A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a...
Former Premiere Academy teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with a student
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure in the 4600 block of County Road 1200.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire in west Lubbock County

Latest News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Dogs rescued from extreme temperatures inside U-Haul
FILE - Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA...
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
FILE - Members of the U.S Coast Guard Academy class of 2019 assemble on Washington Parade Field...
Coast Guard apologizes for mishandling of sexual assaults at academy following revelation of probe