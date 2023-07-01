Lubbock farmer asking visitors to pick up trash, not pop fireworks in fields

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Popping fireworks is illegal within Lubbock city limits, so many people make their way to the county on Independence Day.

One South Plains farmer is asking everyone to be courteous to the landowners.

Heath Heinrich, who farms in Lubbock County, said every year there is trash left behind.

“One of the big things that they don’t do is pick up their trash,” Heinrich said.

He is asking everyone to pick up the firework debris because if it’s left in the field it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.

“It’s hard for us to find this stuff, especially when it’s in the field,” Heinrich said. “It’s hard for us to find it and we find it with machinery, and that causes lots of dollars of damage.”

When it’s time to harvest, Heinrich said the trash could result in less money for a crop.

“If we get a plastic grade, our cotton goes to about half value which is a major, major hit,” Heinrich said.

Not only can the aftermath of fireworks cause damage, Heinrich said this year many farmers have cover crops planted which are flammable.

“The wrong firework lands in the field, shoots off the wrong direction, or just them landing in the field from them being hot can certainly start many fires,” Heinrich said.

That could result in more money lost because Heinrich said a cover crop catching on fire could cause a producer to lose their cotton. Heinrich said the cover crop was originally planted to protect not harm.

“We don’t want to have any crop damage from fire,” Heinrich said. “We’re planting this stuff to protect our crop, not to damage our crop.”

Heinrich said farmers work hard to keep the fields in good shape. So, he’s asking everyone to not pop fireworks in the field.

“It’s very insulting when you drive out in the middle of our fields to pop fireworks,” Heinrich said.

When he was younger, Heinrich said he would spend multiple days after the Fourth of July picking up trash with his father. He said the situation has not improved in recent years.

