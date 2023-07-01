Medically Speaking
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker

Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first responders work the scene of a motorcycle accident.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a Friday night collision at 34th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Police tell us 19-year-old David Cochrane died from his injuries after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV driven by 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca.

Police say the SUV was traveling south in the 3100 block of Quaker Avenue, while the motorcycle was traveling north. The SUV attempted to turn east onto 32nd Street and struck the motorcycle.

Cochrane was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Apodaca was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The call came in at 9:52 p.m.

